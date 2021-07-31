JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after buying an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 176,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

