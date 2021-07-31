JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

