JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 19,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 12,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 80,019 shares of company stock worth $454,366 in the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

