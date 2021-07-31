John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 388.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

