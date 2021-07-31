John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 21,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,369. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

