John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,968. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

