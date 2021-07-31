Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $23.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.96 billion and the lowest is $23.26 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

