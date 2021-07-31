Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Barclays set a $88.95 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.