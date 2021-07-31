JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JOYY worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of YY stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

