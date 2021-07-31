JUIICE (JUI) One Day Volume Tops $285.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. JUIICE has a total market cap of $156,928.53 and approximately $285.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.