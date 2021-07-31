Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 23,000 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 2.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.62 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.