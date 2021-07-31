Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Yelp makes up approximately 1.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Yelp worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,269 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $37.40. 1,146,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.