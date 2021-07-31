Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 158,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 22,194,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,368,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.