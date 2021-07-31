Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $16.61 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 6.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.35% of SailPoint Technologies worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 156.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.99. 449,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.75 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.