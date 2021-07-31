Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $21.79 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 8.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $18.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.