Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.68 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 2.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $13.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.02. 512,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.13 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

