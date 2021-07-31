Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for about 3.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 617,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.07. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

