Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.14 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Snowflake makes up 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,885 shares of company stock worth $178,858,208. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.72. 1,765,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

