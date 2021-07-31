Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 177.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises approximately 5.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Lyft worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,880. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

