Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes $4.92 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Match Group accounts for about 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. 1,359,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,008. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

