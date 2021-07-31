Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,969,000. Airbnb accounts for 14.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,447,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,175.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $752,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 4,167,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

