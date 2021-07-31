Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. Zillow Group makes up 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 231,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 543.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.