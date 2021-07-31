Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 54.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

