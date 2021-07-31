JustBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,942.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,942.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

