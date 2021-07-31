Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Short Interest Update

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kalera AS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSLLF traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57. Kalera AS has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.