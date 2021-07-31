Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $777.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.06 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $267.80 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

