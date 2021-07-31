Kava Trading Down 33.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.