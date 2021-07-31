KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of KB Home worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.44 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

