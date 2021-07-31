Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.59 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $173.59 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network's total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 564,100,919 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

