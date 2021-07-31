Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of K opened at $63.36 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

