Kemacoin (KEMA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $10,048.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017551 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.