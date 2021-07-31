Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 4,460 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.68. 2,069,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

