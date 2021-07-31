Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 6,196 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 147,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.