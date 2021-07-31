Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 0.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.48.

Shares of RNG traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.27. 617,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

