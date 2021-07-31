Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.69. 2,846,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

