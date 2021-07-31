Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 12,142 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 70,738 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. 2,091,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.