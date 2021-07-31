Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,312,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

