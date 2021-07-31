Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in July

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kenon stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 2,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931. Kenon has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

