Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in July

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kenon stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 2,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931. Kenon has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
