Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

KPELY stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Keppel has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

