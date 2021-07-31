Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.
KPELY stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Keppel has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86.
About Keppel
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.