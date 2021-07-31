Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KPDCF. Macquarie cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

