Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.582-$1.610 EPS.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,343. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

