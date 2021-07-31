Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 52.7% in July

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:KEQU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.30% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

