KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 44.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

