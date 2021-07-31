KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $477.82 on Thursday. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $484.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

