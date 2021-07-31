KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $17,070.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00131285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.79 or 1.00009612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.00817822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,004 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

