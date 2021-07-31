KickToken [new] Market Cap Reaches $14.68 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $1.80 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,514,224 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.