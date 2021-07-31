Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.28

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$153.28 and traded as high as C$162.74. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$161.86, with a volume of 40,490 shares changing hands.

KXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 544.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.28.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4342491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

