KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 631.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.