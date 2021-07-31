KLAYswap Protocol Market Cap Tops $130.83 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $16.81 or 0.00041812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.