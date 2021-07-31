Kleros (PNK) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.